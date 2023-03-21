Governor Beshear dedicates second home funded in part by EKY flood relief fund

BESHEAR IN LETCHER COUNTY
BESHEAR IN LETCHER COUNTY
By Keaton Hall
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Letcher County on Tuesday, dedicating the construction of the second home to be partially funded by the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

Letcher County-natives William and Jason Gross will be moving into the home.

“It couldn’t happen to two greater people. It’s happening in a neighborhood that Homes (inc.) is building that will have three or four families of flood survivors. They’re already getting to know each other, so they will move in already with neighbors that they know and that care about them,” said Beshear.

Jason and William lost their home to the floods in July and have been living in a travel trailer ever since.

“I want to thank God for this going to happen, for us we’re getting a nice house,” said Jason.

The Governor also committed $1.2 million towards homes for flood victims.

“You’re supposed to be there for one another, and that’s exactly what all the groups and community members have come together and done. Nobody worried about credit,” said Beshear. “Everybody just worried about getting a home up that they can permanently move into.”

FAHE, The Kentucky Housing Corporation, Core and Homes Inc. all helped to put the Gross’s in their new home.

