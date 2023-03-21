Glenn Gray leaves as Clay County men’s basketball coach

Glenn Gray coached Clay County for seven seasons.
Glenn Gray coached Clay County for seven seasons.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The coaching carousel in the 13th Region has begun.

According to Clay County athletic director Tommy Nicholson, head boys basketball coach Glenn Gray has left the program. Nicholson says it was Gray’s decision to retire.

In seven seasons, Gray held a 112-92 record and led the Tigers to the 2020 49th District title.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for updates.

