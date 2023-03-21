First full day of spring looking dry and mild, rain chances return overnight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a chilly morning, temperatures will soar this afternoon. Don’t get too used to it. The forecast for the next few days will be an interesting ride.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will wake up in the mid to upper 20s under partly cloudy skies. I think we see a mix of sun and clouds for most of the day before the clouds start to increase late. Highs should top out right around 60. Not too bad for our first full day of the new season.

Unfortunately, those clouds will give way to late-night rain chances as lows drop into the low 40s by Wednesday morning.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday will be a somewhat soggy day at times. It will not be an all-day rain, but it could be a little heavy at times. Highs will fight their way into the mid-50s and not drop much as we head into the overnight hours. We may get down to around 52 not too far after midnight, but I’m not sold on that. Southwest winds will keep us on the warmer side of things. Temperatures will start to increase again by Thursday morning. The rain chances start to taper off the later into the night we get though.

Thursday looks mainly dry during the daytime hours with a mix of mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs will quickly make their way into the mid 70s by the afternoon hours and only drop to around 60 overnight. The problem is the rain chances will start to increase again Thursday night.

Friday could be a little rough at times. Chances for showers and storms will be around and some of those could pack a bit of a punch. We’re going to keep watching it for another day or so, but we wanted to go ahead and give you a First Alert that some of those could be strong or severe. Highs will top out in the low 70s.

