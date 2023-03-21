EKY convenience store chain expands to Hazard, brings new restaurant

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As part of a new convenience store expansion, people in Hazard may soon hear a refrain already common in other parts of the state: “Welcome to Moe’s!”

In a Facebook post Monday evening, the owners of the GoTime chain of convenience stores announced that they broke ground on a location within the city limits of Hazard, which will also house a Moe’s Southwest Grill restaurant.

“Ground work began today in Hazard on our ninth location,” the post said. “Go Time and Moe’s Southwest Grill!”

Based on photos in the post, the building will be located just off the southbound lanes of KY-15 (Hazard Bypass), less than a mile north of Black Gold Plaza.

GoTime has convenience stores in Breathitt, Clark, Estill, Garrard, Harrison, and Powell Counties, as well as the Steak ‘n’ Shake location in Hazard.

Moe’s Southwest Grill, also known simply as “Moe’s”, has 11 locations in Kentucky, including one in Corbin, and one in Pikeville.

There is no public timetable for when the location will open.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.