Crews respond to house fire in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, crews with the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire fully engulfing a home in the Meldrum community on Upper Christy Lane.

The Middlesboro Fire Department, the Kentucky Division of Forestry, as well as several other volunteer fire departments in the area also responded.

Officials say the structure was a total loss and nobody was hurt, but the family’s dog was lost in the fire.

