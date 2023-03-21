Clouds and showers creep back

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sunshine has continued through the day today. However, a slightly more active pattern works into the region as we head into the end of the week, along with milder air.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Showers continue to approach as we head through the nighttime hours as the first of several storm systems heads our way. With the clouds and showers in place, we’ll be milder tonight with lows near 40º.

The mild air continues to invade as showers are with us off and on through the day on Wednesday. Highs are in the upper 50s to near 60º with some breezy conditions as well. That breeziness lasts into our Wednesday night with lows back into the lower 50s.

Late Week and Beyond

We’re looking at a mild and breezy day on Thursday as we look to be firmly in the warmer sector of this system. Southerly winds and partly cloudy skies will allow highs to soar into the middle and even upper 70s in the afternoon ahead of showers and storms on Friday.

Shower chances arrive as we head into our Thursday night with lows in the upper 50s to near 60º ahead of clouds and showers developing on Friday. We’ve got some wind, but not a ton of fuel for storms as highs get into the 70s Friday afternoon, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Mild weather continues into the weekend as we watch a few showers linger. Highs stay in the middle and upper 60s.

