Can blooming trees bounce back from frost?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lows in the teens, over the weekend, turned spring blooms brown, but there’s some good news.

“Those blooms, when they turn brown, they’re just going to drop off. The leaves will still come out, but you are not going to have a lot of color out of those,” said Joe Ellis of Sunshine Grow Shop.

All this, thanks to a warm February.

“This season wasn’t a little early; it was a lot early,” Ellis said. “So, most of the flowering trees, they started to trigger the flowering mechanism, the blooming mechanism a little early.”

Tricking some trees.

“If you have budding leaves coming out, leaves starting to come out and they get scorched or they fall off, they’ll go ahead and come out, they’ll just come out a little bit later,” Ellis said.

But there is a silver lining.

“The red maples bloomed early and when they set their blooms, and the seeds fall. It’s those helicopters clog up your gutters all the time. We are going to see a lot less of that this year,” Ellis said.

Even better news we’ll still see some of spring’s beautiful booms.

“The dogwood season, I think it’s going to be perfect, so we haven’t lost it all,” Ellis said.

Our most recent cold snap really only hurt the early bloomers. The good news, those mid to late-season blooming trees and plants will be just fine.

Dogwoods typically bloom, in Kentucky, in late March into April.

