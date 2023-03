HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Melvin Dawson McCoy is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Melvin is a senior at Phelps High School where he has a 3.9 GPA.

He is a member of the basketball and baseball teams, Student Technology Leadership Program, the UNITE Club, Future Business Leaders of American, and the Spanish Club.

Congratulations, Melvin!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.