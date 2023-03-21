Annual ARC Conference coming to Ashland this fall

Ashland, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that the Appalachian Regional Commission is hosting their annual conference in Ashland.

The conference will take place on Sept. 11-12.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Appalachia Rises - Resilience, Strength, and Transformation.”

Gov. Beshear says that he hopes the conference brings more jobs and economic growth to the region.

He says that it is time that Eastern Kentucky gets the recognition it deserves.

“What it means is that we are winning and we have got a chance to be that economic powerhouse we have always dreamed of, but if we are going to move from a time of difficulty, to one of prosperity, every region has to be included, eastern Kentucky must see its share of that prosperity,” he explained.

He added that it is important to show off the beauty and people of the region.

“And ARC has that same goal. They have been investing in these communities for so long, and their mission is simple. Innovate, partner and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia,” he said.

The Federal Co-chair for ARC Gayle Manchin, Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins, Executive Director of Visit Ashland Brandy Clark, and Senior Advisor for the office of the Governor Rocky Adkins, were among officials present.

