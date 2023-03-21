8-year-old boy dies after basketball goal falls on him, family donates his organs

(John Lowe/WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin community is mourning the loss of a second-grader after he died from injuries he sustained from a basketball goal.

On Monday evening, 8-year-old Eli Hill was playing basketball when the backboard of his basketball goal fell off of the post and landed on him. The incident caused blunt force trauma to the chest and Hill later died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Ashley Hill, Eli’s mother, told our media partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader that she was inside their home cooking dinner and Eli was in the driveway playing basketball when the incident occurred.

The family later said that they had donated Eli’s organs.

“Eli had a heart of gold and somebody else has that heart now. We know it was somebody else’s answered prayer this morning to get that call‚” Ashley Hill said Monday in an interview with the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Ashley Hill, a former teacher and chief academic officer with the Corbin Independent School District, recently went to work at the Kentucky Department of Education.

“I always knew that Eli was going to do something special with his life, but I didn’t know this was it,” Ashley Hill said. “He was brilliant and I’m not just saying that because he’s mine. He talked early. He walked early. He was so intuitive. He felt deeply for people. He loved people and he loved God.”

Students, faculty and staff at Corbin Primary School are also reeling from the loss of the second-grader.

“[Eli] was a leader for his age,” Corbin Primary School Principal Travis Wilder told the Herald-Leader. “He was just well-liked. He was a natural athlete. He was a shining star at our school. The students are devastated at his passing.”

Eli’s father, Adam Hill, added that he was so loved and will be dearly missed by his older sister and younger brother.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
Cedric Jenkins.
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57
Hazard to welcome a Go Time convenience store and a Moe's Southwest Grill.
EKY convenience store chain expands to Hazard, brings new restaurant
Gov. Andy Beshear speaking.
Gov. Andy Beshear signs bill expanding access to health care
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Man charged following attack that left another man severely injured

Latest News

The home was a total loss, but nobody was hurt in the blaze.
Crews respond to house fire in Bell County
A Kentucky Senate committee began hearing and reviewing evidence Tuesday on allegations against...
Senate Committee holds impeachment trial of Ronnie Lee Goldy
McDonald’s to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts in 160 Ky. restaurants
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
One injured in weekend crash in Bell County