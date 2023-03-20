Two arrested after police chase in Claiborne County, officials say

The two Speedwell residents were finally stopped with methamphetamine and cash in their possession, officers said.
Claiborne County Police chase ends in arrest.
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a release from Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office on March 20, officials said they arrested Tyler Robinson, 30, and Whitney Davis, 32, after a chase in Claiborne County.

Officers tried to pull over the vehicle Robinson was driving but he refused to stop, ultimately hitting one of the police vehicles involved, officials said.

During the chase, Robinson then tried to throw something out the window, before ultimately becoming stuck on a logging road, CCSO officials said.

After they became stuck and were apprehended, officers then found a large amount of methamphetamine and $833.00 in cash, officials said.

Meth and cash recovered from Claiborne County arrest.
Meth and cash recovered from Claiborne County arrest.(Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)

