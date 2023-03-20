Traffic stop leads to big drug bust and two arrests in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tn. (WYMT) - A traffic stop in East Tennessee this weekend ended with two arrests and the discovery of a large amount of drugs and cash.

It happened Saturday night on U.S. 25E in Tazewell in the parking lot of Pioneer Auto Parts.

Tazewell Police pulled a car over after the officer noticed there was no registration on the back the car and the driver was making erratic stops on the highway before suddenly pulling into the business.

When the officer approached the car, the driver, Rodney Walker, told him he did not have a license. The officer then asked Walker if he had anything illegal in the car and he was told there was marijuana inside.

Another officer arrived to help the first and they searched Walker and a passenger in the car, Jazzmen Ruiz. On Walker, they found 20 Xanax pills along with marijuana. On Ruiz, they found meth and marijuana.

When they took them to jail, officers found more than 50 grams of meth in Walker’s genitalia.

Police also discovered more than $460 in cash, scales and individual baggies. The report did not say where those were found.

Rodney Walker is facing a host of charges including drug possession and several traffic violations.

Jazzmen Ruiz is charged with several charges including meth possession and underage consumption.

Both were taken to the Claiborne County Detention Center.

