Three Doors Down coming to Corbin Arena this summer

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s concert announcement day and officials with another Eastern Kentucky music venue are bringing in a blast from the past.

The Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour featuring Three Doors Down and special guest CANDLEBOX will make a stop at the Corbin Arena this summer.

The two groups will perform on Friday, August 4th at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, March 24th at 10 a.m. at The Corbin Arena Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com

