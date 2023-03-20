Three Doors Down coming to Corbin Arena this summer

Photo Courtesy: Corbin Arena Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Arena Facebook(Corbin Arena Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s concert announcement day and officials with another Eastern Kentucky music venue are bringing in a blast from the past.

The Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour featuring Three Doors Down and special guest CANDLEBOX will make a stop at the Corbin Arena this summer.

The two groups will perform on Friday, August 4th at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, March 24th at 10 a.m. at The Corbin Arena Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives against Providence forward Ed Croswell (5)during the...
Game time announced for Kentucky vs. Kansas State
Chester Rose
Hazard High School basketball star dies at 75
Grant Brace, Patriots wrestling photo.
University agrees to $14M settlement in Tenn. wrestler’s death
Whitley Co. man pleads guilty to murdering a federal witness
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office warns everyone of new phone scam

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Monticello Fire Department Facebook
Home damaged, family pet lost in Southern Kentucky fire
Officials with the Appalachian Wireless Arena announced Monday the Mr. Saturday Night tour...
Jon Pardi coming to Appalachian Wireless Arena in September
Photo Courtesy: Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
Camper destroyed, house damaged in weekend fire in Southwest Virginia
Rodney Walker (Left) and Jazzmen Ruiz (Right)
Traffic stop leads to big drug bust and two arrests in Claiborne County