Sunshine continues to start the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Plenty of sunshine continues as we start this work week as we slowly warm back up by late week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

With high pressure still in place as we head through tonight, we will see yet another rather cold night as lows dip into the lower to middle 30s under mostly clear skies. We may see a cloud or two drift in late, but we look to keep it calm overnight.

The warmup looks to kick in as we head into the day tomorrow as high pressure starts to scoot east. We’ll keep the sunshine in place as southwesterly breezes help bring warm air back to the region. Highs top out in the upper 50s to near 60º. Clouds continue to increase overnight as lows still drop into the middle 50s.

Midweek and Beyond

More clouds than sun as we head into the day on Wednesday. A weak disturbance pushes into the region, bringing us a few spotty showers as highs hold steady in the 60s.

The pattern looks more active as we head into the end of the work week, with scattered showers working back in as highs get back up near 70º on Thursday. Breezy conditions work in as well as a stronger system pushes back into the region for Friday. We look to get warmer with highs in the middle 70s as showers and storms push back into the region. Some of those could linger early into the weekend as things start to cool down.

