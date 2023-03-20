SEKY man sentenced to 65 years for murder and attempted escape

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling says Nicholas Rucker was sentenced to 65 years in prison for multiple charges.

Rucker was convicted of murder, tampering with physical evidence, felon in possession of a handgun and attempting to escape.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested Rucker after he had eluded authorities for 54 days.

Rucker reportedly killed Vicki Conner in 2019 in Whitley County before going on the run. In 2022, he and another prisoner attempted to escape from the Whitley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.