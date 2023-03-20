Rick Pitino takes Head Coaching job at St. John’s

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) --- Former Kentucky head coach Rick Pitino found a new home with St. John’s.

Wildcat nation remembers Coach Pitino leading UK to three Final Four appearances as well as a national championship in 1997 during his eight year tenure with the University.

Coach Pitino career has been one for the history books as he is the only coach in NCAA history to lead three different teams to Final Four appearances.

He has previously coached at Iona University , Louisville, Providence, and Boston College.

