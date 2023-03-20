Restaurant Week kicks off in Corbin

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday, March 20, marked the kickoff for Restaurant Week in Corbin, and this year, restaurant owners have the opportunity to expand their skills beyond Southeast Kentucky.

Restaurant Week serves as a chance for local food places to show all they have to offer, but this year’s event will be a competition for restaurants.

The winning restaurant of this year’s Restaurant Week will be able to send a cook to compete at the World Food Championships in Dallas, Texas, later this year.

“Corbin is a foodie destination,” said Maggy Monhollen, Corbin Tourism & Convention Commission executive director. “It’s got a great culinary scene with super talented people, and we felt it was time; it was time to get Corbin on that global level as far as our food is concerned.”

There are currently 11 businesses participating in Restaurant Week, offering anything from home-style food to ice cream.

Restaurant week will end Saturday, March 25.

