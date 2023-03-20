Perry County Farmer’s Market hosts pop up market

Perry County Farmer's Market
By RJ Johnson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Farmer’s Market will have its first pop up market of the Spring.

On March 25, local farmers and vendors will be at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion in downtown Hazard.

The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Market Manager Kiristen Webb says this is a great way to help local farmers bounce back after winter.

“This is an amazing way for farmers to have income, over winter winter and during the season and during the months when things are kind of lean, so we are really happy to be able to support our farmers in any way,” she said.

Webb says farmer’s markets are cost effective ways for families to get fresh food at a low cots.

The market accepts SNAP and carrot cash, where each child will be given a $4 voucher for fruits and vegetables.

Webb says, “We work really hard to support our community. Not only our farmers, but to support our community members, making sure that everybody has food and has support.”

The market’s regular season begins in June and lasts until August.

