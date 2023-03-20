Mountain Arts Center partners with energy company to further art, music education

Prestonsburg, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center is partnering with Diversified Energy to further art and music education in the region.

Diversified Energy will contribute $75,000 during the next three years that will be used to hire staff, purchase instruments and increase artistic opportunities for locals.

“Our employees live and work up and down the Country Music Highway and we look forward to helping maintain and grow the programming offered at the MAC for the benefit of all,” Diversified Energy CEO Rusty Hutson Jr. said in a news release.

“Our region has a long history as an energy producing powerhouse and it is fitting that Diversified is bringing new energy to the Mountain Arts Center that will benefit our people,” Mountain Arts Center Executive Director Joe Campbell added.

Part of the Mountain Arts Center will be renamed to “Diversified Energy Education Wing.”

Diversified Energy will rename two rooms to honor first responders in the area.

We have a reporter at the MAC who will have more on this story later today.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.