Memorial wall dedicated to fallen officers in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A memorial wall will be dedicated to London Police officers Sgt. Logan Medlock and Lt. Travis Hurley.

Medlock was killed when police say a drunk driver collided with his cruiser back in October 2022 while he was on patrol. Hurley died of complications with COVID-19.

The wall being dedicated will list their end-of-watch dates. It will be located inside the squad room of the police department.

Sgt. Medlock’s family will receive two traffic enforcement awards he won for 2022. He would have received both personally, but he was killed before they came down.

Casey Byrd was charged with murder in the death of Medlock. The case against him is still being worked out through the circuit court system.

