Man sentenced for Kentucky murder, jailbreak attempt

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who pleaded guilty to murder and an escape attempt has learned his sentence.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling says Nicholas Rucker was sentenced to 65 years on Monday.

Rucker was accused of killing Vicki Conner in 2019 in Whitley County.

He was also accused of plotting a jailbreak in April 2022.

In February, he pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

