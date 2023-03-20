Man sentenced for Kentucky murder, jailbreak attempt

A man who pleaded guilty to murder and an escape attempt has learned his sentence.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who pleaded guilty to murder and an escape attempt has learned his sentence.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling says Nicholas Rucker was sentenced to 65 years on Monday.

Rucker was accused of killing Vicki Conner in 2019 in Whitley County.

He was also accused of plotting a jailbreak in April 2022.

In February, he pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

