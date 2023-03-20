Man charged following attack that left another man severely injured

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Corbin man is behind bars following an attack on another man late last week.

It happened Friday morning at a home in Knox County.

Deputies responded to a call of a man lying on a porch asking for help.

When they arrived, they found the victim had been attacked with some sort of blunt instrument that left him with big cuts on his face and back, a collapsed lung and a broken rib.

The victim, who was not named, told police he and David Caldwell of Corbin got into a fight in the living room of the home and that’s how he was hurt.

The man ended up being taken to UK Hospital in Lexington for his injuries. No word on his current condition.

Caldwell was arrested and charged with attempted murder, tampering with physical evidence and public intoxication.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

