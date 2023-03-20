KHSAA Hall of Fame coach John D. Wilson dies at 84

(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Long-time basketball coach John D. Wilson has died. He was 84.

Wilson was a native of Harlan County and graduated from Loyall High School in 1956.

The KHSAA Hall of Famer coached at many different schools in Eastern Kentucky. His high school coaching record stands at 554-369.

Wilson last coached at Red Bird Christian School, where he was the boys’ head basketball coach and athletic director.

We have a reporter who will have more on Wilson’s life later on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reed Sheppard
North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard wins 2023 Mr. Kentucky Basketball
Chester Rose
Hazard High School basketball star dies at 75
Grant Brace, Patriots wrestling photo.
University agrees to $14M settlement in Tenn. wrestler’s death
Parents planning surprise for their 6-year-old-son with cancer
Parents planning surprise for their 6-year-old-son with cancer
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives against Providence forward Ed Croswell (5)during the...
Game time announced for Kentucky vs. Kansas State

Latest News

Mountain Arts Center partners with energy company to further art, music education
London Police placed a memorial inside the police station for two fallen officers: Sgt. Logan...
Memorial wall dedicated to fallen officers in London
Photo courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center
London man pleaded guilty to trafficking Fentanyl
Photo Courtesy: Monticello Fire Department Facebook
Home damaged, family pet lost in Southern Kentucky fire