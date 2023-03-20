KHSAA Hall of Fame coach John D. Wilson dies at 84

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Long-time basketball coach John D. Wilson has died. He was 84.

Wilson was a native of Harlan County and graduated from Loyall High School in 1956.

The KHSAA Hall of Famer coached at many different schools in Eastern Kentucky. His high school coaching record stands at 554-369.

Wilson last coached at Red Bird Christian School, where he was the boys’ head basketball coach and athletic director.

We have a reporter who will have more on Wilson’s life later on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.