Jon Pardi coming to Appalachian Wireless Arena in September

Officials with the Appalachian Wireless Arena announced Monday the Mr. Saturday Night tour...
Officials with the Appalachian Wireless Arena announced Monday the Mr. Saturday Night tour featuring Jon Pardi and others will make a stop in Pikeville on September 29th.(Appalachian Wireless Arena)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Another big country artist will be making a stop in the mountains this fall!

On Monday, officials with the Appalachian Wireless Arena announced the Mr. Saturday Night Tour with Jon Pardi will be in Pikeville on September 29th.

Along with Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley and DJ Highmax will also be performing at the show.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at the arena and on Ticketmaster. You can get them here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives against Providence forward Ed Croswell (5)during the...
Game time announced for Kentucky vs. Kansas State
Chester Rose
Hazard High School basketball star dies at 75
Grant Brace, Patriots wrestling photo.
University agrees to $14M settlement in Tenn. wrestler’s death
Whitley Co. man pleads guilty to murdering a federal witness
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office warns everyone of new phone scam

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
Camper destroyed, house damaged in weekend fire in Southwest Virginia
Rodney Walker (Left) and Jazzmen Ruiz (Right)
Traffic stop leads to big drug bust and two arrests in Claiborne County
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Man charged following attack that left another man severely injured
WYMT First Alert Weather
Frigid start to the first day of spring, rain chances & warmer temps later this week