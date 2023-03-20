Jon Pardi coming to Appalachian Wireless Arena in September

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Another big country artist will be making a stop in the mountains this fall!

On Monday, officials with the Appalachian Wireless Arena announced the Mr. Saturday Night Tour with Jon Pardi will be in Pikeville on September 29th.

Along with Pardi, Midland, Ella Langley and DJ Highmax will also be performing at the show.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at the arena and on Ticketmaster. You can get them here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.