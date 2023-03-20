Home damaged, family pet lost in Southern Kentucky fire

Photo Courtesy: Monticello Fire Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Monticello Fire Department Facebook(Monticello Fire Department)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in Southern Kentucky responded to a house fire late last week.

It happened on Grandview Drive around 1 p.m. on Friday.

Officials with the Monticello Fire Department said in a Facebook post they were not able to save the home.

We are told while people living there survived, the family pet did not.

No word on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives against Providence forward Ed Croswell (5)during the...
Game time announced for Kentucky vs. Kansas State
Chester Rose
Hazard High School basketball star dies at 75
Grant Brace, Patriots wrestling photo.
University agrees to $14M settlement in Tenn. wrestler’s death
Whitley Co. man pleads guilty to murdering a federal witness
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office warns everyone of new phone scam

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Corbin Arena Facebook
Three Doors Down coming to Corbin Arena this summer
Officials with the Appalachian Wireless Arena announced Monday the Mr. Saturday Night tour...
Jon Pardi coming to Appalachian Wireless Arena in September
Photo Courtesy: Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
Camper destroyed, house damaged in weekend fire in Southwest Virginia
Rodney Walker (Left) and Jazzmen Ruiz (Right)
Traffic stop leads to big drug bust and two arrests in Claiborne County