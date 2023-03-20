Home damaged, family pet lost in Southern Kentucky fire

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in Southern Kentucky responded to a house fire late last week.

It happened on Grandview Drive around 1 p.m. on Friday.

Officials with the Monticello Fire Department said in a Facebook post they were not able to save the home.

We are told while people living there survived, the family pet did not.

No word on what caused the fire.

