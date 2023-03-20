Frigid start to the first day of spring, rain chances & warmer temps later this week

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are in our final hours of winter and it’s going to feel like it, especially early.

Today and Tonight

It’s going to be a frosty morning across the region. Most of us will wake up in the teens with some staying closer to the 20-degree mark, especially on the ridges. Bundle up and be ready to warm those cars up before you head out.

Thankfully, the sunshine should warm us up some later today. The spring equinox officially takes place at 5:24 this afternoon and that will be close to our daytime high for the day, which should be around 50.

Look for another chilly night tonight as lows drop into the upper 20s to around 30 under clear skies. Expect more frost for Tuesday morning.

Extended Forecast

We will start Tuesday dry, but the clouds will increase in the afternoon hours and usher in some rain chances overnight. Highs will top out near 60, so we’ll be moving in the right direction temperature-wise.

Those rain chances Tuesday night will linger into Wednesday and Wednesday night, so be prepared for that. Highs on Wednesday will dip just a bit with the rain chances, but will still stay in the low to mid-50s.

We soar in the mid-70s on Thursday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We look to stay in the 70s on Friday, but showers and storms could cause us some problems as we wrap up the work and school week. We’ll keep you posted.

Enjoy the sunshine for the next couple of days!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives against Providence forward Ed Croswell (5)during the...
Game time announced for Kentucky vs. Kansas State
Chester Rose
Hazard High School basketball star dies at 75
Grant Brace, Patriots wrestling photo.
University agrees to $14M settlement in Tenn. wrestler’s death
Whitley Co. man pleads guilty to murdering a federal witness
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office warns everyone of new phone scam

Latest News

Mountain News Weekend Edition at 11 - Weather
Mountain News Weekend Edition at 11 - Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather
Frigid end to the weekend, temperatures slowly rebound for the work week
Mountain News Weekend Edition at 11 p.m. - Weather
Mountain News Weekend Edition at 11 p.m. - Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather
Weekend forecast: Mostly quiet and frigid