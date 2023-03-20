Frigid start to the first day of spring, rain chances & warmer temps later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are in our final hours of winter and it’s going to feel like it, especially early.

Today and Tonight

It’s going to be a frosty morning across the region. Most of us will wake up in the teens with some staying closer to the 20-degree mark, especially on the ridges. Bundle up and be ready to warm those cars up before you head out.

Thankfully, the sunshine should warm us up some later today. The spring equinox officially takes place at 5:24 this afternoon and that will be close to our daytime high for the day, which should be around 50.

Look for another chilly night tonight as lows drop into the upper 20s to around 30 under clear skies. Expect more frost for Tuesday morning.

Extended Forecast

We will start Tuesday dry, but the clouds will increase in the afternoon hours and usher in some rain chances overnight. Highs will top out near 60, so we’ll be moving in the right direction temperature-wise.

Those rain chances Tuesday night will linger into Wednesday and Wednesday night, so be prepared for that. Highs on Wednesday will dip just a bit with the rain chances, but will still stay in the low to mid-50s.

We soar in the mid-70s on Thursday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We look to stay in the 70s on Friday, but showers and storms could cause us some problems as we wrap up the work and school week. We’ll keep you posted.

Enjoy the sunshine for the next couple of days!

