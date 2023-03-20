Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57

A former Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite has died.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite has died.

Cedric Jenkins, affectionately known as “Swoop,” was 57 years old.

The 6′1″ Jenkins was a Georgia Mr. Basketball in 1984 as well as a McDonald’s All-American and a Parade All-American.

Jenkins scored 271 points and had 268 rebounds in his UK career but is best remembered for tipping in the game-winner as time expired to beat Louisville in 1988.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reed Sheppard
North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard wins 2023 Mr. Kentucky Basketball
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Man charged following attack that left another man severely injured
Chester Rose
Hazard High School basketball star dies at 75
Rodney Walker (Left) and Jazzmen Ruiz (Right)
Traffic stop leads to big drug bust and two arrests in Claiborne County
Grant Brace, Patriots wrestling photo.
University agrees to $14M settlement in Tenn. wrestler’s death

Latest News

Mountain News at 6 - SPORTS -- 6:00
Mountain News at 6 - SPORTS -- 6:00
Mountain News at 5:30 - SPORTS -- 5:30
Mountain News at 5:30 - SPORTS -- 5:30
Reed Sheppard
North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard wins 2023 Mr. Kentucky Basketball
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the...
Kentucky falls to Kansas State in NCAA second round