CUTE: South Carolina zoo welcomes newborn giraffe

The Greenville zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe.
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby giraffe.

The Greenville Zoo said its 17-year-old Masai giraffe, Autumn, gave birth to the calf Sunday around 1:10 p.m.

The baby and mother are currently bonding in the giraffe barn.

Officials said the calf weighs 135 pounds and is 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

According to WHNS, the new baby is Autumn’s sixth calf.

The Greenville Zoo said Autumn and her partner Miles are part of the Species Survival Program to help ensure the long-term viability of threatened and endangered species.

You can visit the zoo’s website to see Autumn and the calf on a 24 hour live stream video.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reed Sheppard
North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard wins 2023 Mr. Kentucky Basketball
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Man charged following attack that left another man severely injured
Chester Rose
Hazard High School basketball star dies at 75
Rodney Walker (Left) and Jazzmen Ruiz (Right)
Traffic stop leads to big drug bust and two arrests in Claiborne County
Grant Brace, Patriots wrestling photo.
University agrees to $14M settlement in Tenn. wrestler’s death

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Some Trump supporters ambivalent on calls for protests
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Teacher shot by 6-year-old describes challenging recovery
FILE - Singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during their 2023 tour Feb. 1,...
Biden awarding 1st batch of arts, humanities medals Tuesday
Hazard to welcome a Go Time convenience store and a Moe's Southwest Grill.
EKY convenience store chain expands to Hazard, brings new restaurant