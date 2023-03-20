Corbin and London mayors give update on Exit 29 annexation

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two cities in Southeast Kentucky are both working to annex the same area of land off Exit 29 in Laurel County.

“It’s been disappointing because, you know, of course you don’t want to fight with your neighbors, you want to be able to get along and work together to grow the whole area,” said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus.

The area off of Exit 29 was annexed by the City of London last year.

“That exit had been neglected for years,” said London Mayor Randall Weddle. “Mayor Troy Rudder at the time decided with the council to annex that exit to provide it services, medical, fire, stuff like that, and it was important because no other city could be down there at that time.”

The annexation took place while Corbin was still prohibited from claiming the area, but once a law was overturned that allowed Corbin to claim ownership, the city appealed the annexation.

Razmus said she is confident Corbin will win the appeal since the city invested in the infrastructure in that area decades ago.

“At the end of the day, those are Corbin people, that’s our community, they have Corbin phone numbers; we just want to have the opportunity to be able to finally get some benefit off of our investment that we made in good faith many years ago,” Razmus said.

Both Weddle and Razmus said they hope they can eventually put this lawsuit behind them to come together for the greater good of the region.

“Overall, I hope that in the end, the two cities will work together, because only the people that live in both cities will benefit from us thriving together,” Weddle added.

Those with the City of Corbin said they anticipate the appellate court will have a ruling in the next few months.

