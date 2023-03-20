Camper destroyed, house damaged in weekend fire in Southwest Virginia

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Firefighters and first responders in Southwest Virginia were busy this weekend fighting a fire that spread from a camper to a nearby home.

Crews from the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived on scene, they found the camper was engulfed in flames. Once they put that out, firefighters discovered the fire had spread to the home.

Crews tried to get into the home to fight the fire from all angles, but had to back out for a bit to reset before they were eventually able to go back in.

We’re told firefighters had trouble getting control of the home fire because of weak floors in the structure.

No injuries were reported.

