Campbell County High School head soccer coach suspended, under investigation, officials say

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County High School’s head soccer coach has been suspended as he is under investigation by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, according to Campbell County Director of Schools Jennifer Fields.

Fields was not able to share much information as the investigation is being conducted solely by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office officials could not release any additional information as the investigation is ongoing.

The news comes days after CCHS’ principal was suspended in a DCS investigation.

Previous Coverage: Campbell County High School principal under DCS investigation, department says

WVLT News partner the LaFollette Press reported that the investigation is into an alleged situation from 10 years ago.

