7 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs says tickets still available

Tickets are going fast for Oaks and Derby, Churchill Downs’ Senior Director of Communications Darren Rogers said.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby is only 7 weeks away, and Churchill Downs is providing weekly updates ahead of the first Saturday in May.

Tickets are going fast for Oaks and Derby, Churchill Downs’ Senior Director of Communications Darren Rogers said, and people who want an “all-inclusive experience” still have an opportunity to experience Oaks and Derby in style.

There are also tickets for the new First Turn dining experience set to debut for this year’s Derby.

“It’s a unique setting, you see the horses for the walkover, you have the iconic Twin Spires in the background for every race,” Rogers said. “It’s gonna be an absolute great spot.”

Rogers said there are still a few premium dining seats available, as well as some Home Stretch Club reserve seats.

All-inclusive tickets for both days can be purchased and also resold on Kentucky Derby’s website. The tickets feature included food, alcohol and parking.

Rogers said parking, which is reserved, will also be available at the Kentucky Expo Center with shuttles to and from Churchill Downs.

“Makes it nice and easy,” Rogers said.

