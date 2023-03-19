Young musician kicks off the future of bluegrass

An East Tennessee teen showed his mastery of the mandolin while preparing for his debut album.
By Huey Beres
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen in East Tennessee has gained recognition throughout the music industry for his mastery of the mandolin. Wyatt Ellis is a young virtuoso when it comes to country music.

It all began with the open time left from the pandemic. He went from almost no experience at the age of 10 to playing in the Grand Ole Opry by age 13.

“I had the mandolin probably six months to a year before the pandemic, but I never got to play it because I was always going to soccer or taekwondo or an activity,” Ellis said.

His newfound passion has taken him far. He has become the youngest musician to be endorsed by Gibson and has played among legends of bluegrass.

“It was always a big dream of mine to get to play with these people who are going to be on my record, and I would have never thought I would be doing this three years ago,” said Ellis.

Ellis plans to release his debut album next month. It has 12 original songs on the list, recorded with some of his heroes in the music industry.

