Warming center opens in Johnson County as temperatures tumble

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Johnson County Emergency Management announced a warming center will open Sunday evening as temperatures dip below freezing.

The center is located at 342 Second Street in Paintsville. The entrance is in the back of the building.

The warming center will open at 7 p.m., and it will remain open until 7 a.m. on Monday.

If you have any questions, you can call 606-789-4221.

