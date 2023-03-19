Tennessee Tech women’s basketball falls in NCAA tournament

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Golden Eagles’ epic season has come to end at the hands of No. 1 seeded Indiana, 77-47, Saturday.

Maaliya Owens led the way scoring for the eagles with 17 points and was just one rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with nine. Harlan native Jordan Brock added five points in 24 minutes of play.

Tennessee Tech won their first four match this past Thursday against Monmouth to enter into this year’s March Madness field.

The Golden Eagles made their first NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament appearance in 23 years and ended the season with a 23-10 record.

