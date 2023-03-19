Tennessee Tech women’s basketball falls in NCAA tournament

Indiana's Grace Berger (34) shoots against Tennessee Tech's Maaliya Owens (11) during the first...
Indiana's Grace Berger (34) shoots against Tennessee Tech's Maaliya Owens (11) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Golden Eagles’ epic season has come to end at the hands of No. 1 seeded Indiana, 77-47, Saturday.

Maaliya Owens led the way scoring for the eagles with 17 points and was just one rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with nine. Harlan native Jordan Brock added five points in 24 minutes of play.

Tennessee Tech won their first four match this past Thursday against Monmouth to enter into this year’s March Madness field.

The Golden Eagles made their first NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament appearance in 23 years and ended the season with a 23-10 record.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitley Co. man pleads guilty to murdering a federal witness
Federal appeals court upholds conviction of man once pardoned by former Gov. Matt Bevin
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives against Providence forward Ed Croswell (5)during the...
Game time announced for Kentucky vs. Kansas State
Corbin man arrested for meth possession, stolen firearm

Latest News

The Eagles (15-9, 8-3 OVC) had three players score in double figures, led by Mark Freeman, who...
Spradlin, Morehead State building more success off NIT run
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives against Providence forward Ed Croswell (5)during the...
Kentucky advances over Providence in first tournament win since 2019
Kentucky assistant KT Turner is the new head coach at UT Arlington.
UK Assistant KT Turner named Head Coach at UT Arlington
Goodyear Police confirm that seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case.
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations