Morehead State’s NIT run ends at UAB

(WYMT) - The Eagles fought late, but couldn’t quite get back into it.

Morehead State fell at UAB 77-59 in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.

The Blazers opened up on a 10-0 run, and while MSU managed to cut the lead to within three with under 13 minutes to go in the first half, never looked back from there.

Drew Thelwell led the Eagles with 13 points and seven rebounds. Alex Gross added 11. Ty Brewer had a game-high 25 points for UAB.

With the loss, Morehead State finishes with a 22-12 record.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.