Man facing drug, gun charges in Wayne County

Wayne County Arrest
Wayne County Arrest(Monticello Police Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunday morning, an officer with the Monticello Police Department pulled a car over just off of KY-1275 North in the Cumberland Crossing area.

The officer said a Chevrolet S-10 did not stop at a stop sign and failed to signal for a right turn.

During the investigation, the officer said the driver had an expired driver’s license, and he could not produce valid proof of insurance.

The driver was identified as 64-year-old Ronnie Weddle.

During a search of the truck, officials said they found more than four grams of meth, marijuana, digital scales, two guns and cash.

Weddle was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

He faces several charges, including drug trafficking, possession of marijuana, forgery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives against Providence forward Ed Croswell (5)during the...
Game time announced for Kentucky vs. Kansas State
Chester Rose
Hazard High School basketball star dies at 75
Grant Brace, Patriots wrestling photo.
University agrees to $14M settlement in Tenn. wrestler’s death
Whitley Co. man pleads guilty to murdering a federal witness
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office warns everyone of new phone scam

Latest News

Anti-trans legislation raises concerns about mental health
Anti-trans legislation raises concerns about mental health
Don Caskey, originally from Toledo, Ohio, started his journey after being diagnosed with stage...
Kentuckians remember the man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers
Young musician shows his skills
Young musician kicks off the future of bluegrass
WKYT News at 11:00 PM (extended) - VOD - clipped version
WKYT News at 11:00 PM (extended) - VOD - clipped version