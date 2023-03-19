Knott Co. non-profit hosts holiday-themed flood recovery event

Eastern Kentuckians gather for flood recovery event.
Eastern Kentuckians gather for flood recovery event.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Hindman Settlement School has held monthly “Gather & Grow” events since November to help each other recover from the July flood.

Saturday’s theme celebrated St. Patrick’s Day.

“I kinda like how St. Patrick’s Day, for me, it represents, everything starts going green again, you know. Like the trees and flowers blooming. It’s just kind of a fun way to start the season,” Tyler Barrett, Hindman Settlement School Community Engagement Coordinator, said.

The Black Sheep Bakery made a free meal with a pinch of holiday flavor.

“To cook this meal was to cook my ancestral food, and so, it was really cool you know, because we made the Irish soda bread and we made the corn beef and cabbage,” Gwen Johnson, Black Sheep Bakery owner, said.

Beyond the holiday is a sense of community as recovery from the flood continues.

“I think you can tell whenever people come, there’s more of an atmosphere of like fun and joy, and also much heaviness from everything that happened,” Tyler Barrett said.

“We’ve all been hit really hard with the flood, and we’ve all crawled out, and this evening was the celebration,” Gwen Johnson added.

In a fashion everyone there knows well, they sang an old tune through prayer in declaration that Hindman has hope.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitley Co. man pleads guilty to murdering a federal witness
Federal appeals court upholds conviction of man once pardoned by former Gov. Matt Bevin
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives against Providence forward Ed Croswell (5)during the...
Game time announced for Kentucky vs. Kansas State
Corbin man arrested for meth possession, stolen firearm

Latest News

Parents planning surprise for their 6-year-old-son with cancer
Parents planning surprise for their 6-year-old-son with cancer
Chester Rose
Hazard High School basketball star dies at 75
Advice from doctors during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
FILE - Abortion-rights demonstrator holds a sign during a rally on May 14, 2022, in...
Tennessee GOP advance new narrow abortion exemption bill