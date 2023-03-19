Kentucky falls to Kansas State in NCAA second round

(WYMT) - In a season that can best be described as unpredictable, the journey ended in Greensboro.

Poor shooting down the stretch doomed Kentucky in a 75-69 loss to Kansas State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The game was a battle from the tip, with neither team taking a significant lead throughout the first half and most of the second.

After a Cason Wallace layup gave UK a 62-61 lead with 2:39 to play, Kansas State finished up on a 14-7 run behind three-pointers from Keyontae Johnson and Ismel Massoud and foul shots in the closing minutes.

Oscar Tshiebwe scored 25 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in his final game in blue and white. Cason Wallave added 21 points.

Former Cordia standout Markquis Nowell led K-State with 27 points.

With the loss, Kentucky finishes with a 22-12 record. The Cats have not reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2019, losing in the Elite Eight to Auburn.

UK has not reached a Final Four since 2015.

