Frigid end to the weekend, temperatures slowly rebound for the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures stay cold to close out the weekend, but we are tracking warmer air in the upcoming work week.

Tonight through Monday night

In the short term, the forecast stays quiet as high pressure remains in control. We stay dry, mostly clear and bitterly cold tonight. Low temperatures tumble into the mid-and-lower-20s. Again, be sure to protect your pets, plants, pipes and people.

A beautiful start to the work week is on tap! We remain dry under plenty of sunshine on Monday. Highs will be slightly warmer. Temperatures top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s. Monday also marks the first day of spring! The 2023 spring equinox takes place at 5:24 p.m. on Monday.

Into Monday night, the forecast does not change much. We remain dry under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows tumble into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Tracking Milder Air, Rain Chances

Most of your Tuesday looks dry and warmer. Temperatures top out in the upper-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. An isolated shower or two can not be ruled out by Tuesday night, especially late. Low temperatures fall into the lower-40s.

Wednesday is looking soggy at times as scattered showers are possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the mid-to-lower-50s, and lows bottom out in the upper-40s.

Above-average temperatures return to the region on Thursday. Highs soar into the mid-70s across the mountains! We stay partly to mostly cloudy, and scattered showers will be possible.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances stick around into Friday. Scattered showers are possible under a mostly cloudy sky. For now, the risk of severe weather looks low, but some of the rain could be heavy at times. We will keep an eye on it. Highs on Friday top out in the lower-70s, and lows fall into the upper-40s.

Isolated showers may linger into Saturday morning, but we should start to dry out and clear out by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures look to reach the upper-50s and lower-60s by Saturday afternoon. Lows tumble into the upper-30s.

