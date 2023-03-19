EKU rallys to beat Cleveland State in overtime in CBI First Round

(WYMT) - The Colonels showed a ton of fight in their first postseason bid since 2015.

Eastern Kentucky rallied from 13 points down to beat Cleveland State 91-75 in overtime in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational.

The Colonels (21-13) came back from a 56-43 deficit mid-way through the second half before tying it up at 74 to end regulation. EKU then outscored Cleveland State 17-1 in overtime.

Richmond-native Isaiah Cozart had a career performance with 20 points and 17 rebounds, along with five blocks, to help the Colonels rally. Devontae Blanton led EKU with 22 points.

The Colonels will take on top-seeded Indiana State on Monday at noon.

