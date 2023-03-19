EKU rallys to beat Cleveland State in overtime in CBI First Round

Isaiah Cozart during EKU's win over Cleveland State in the CBI.
Isaiah Cozart during EKU's win over Cleveland State in the CBI.(Courtesy of Eastern Kentucky University)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The Colonels showed a ton of fight in their first postseason bid since 2015.

Eastern Kentucky rallied from 13 points down to beat Cleveland State 91-75 in overtime in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational.

The Colonels (21-13) came back from a 56-43 deficit mid-way through the second half before tying it up at 74 to end regulation. EKU then outscored Cleveland State 17-1 in overtime.

Richmond-native Isaiah Cozart had a career performance with 20 points and 17 rebounds, along with five blocks, to help the Colonels rally. Devontae Blanton led EKU with 22 points.

The Colonels will take on top-seeded Indiana State on Monday at noon.

