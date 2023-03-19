Candlelight vigil held for three Clark County murder victims

Vigil for homicide victims
Candlelight vigil held for three Clark County murder victims.
Candlelight vigil held for three Clark County murder victims.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A candlelight vigil was held Saturday to remember three Clark County murder victims.

The vigil took place outside of the Clark County courthouse Saturday afternoon.

Robbie Reese, Clayton Edge, and Dustin Browning died in a shooting in 2010.

The victims were less than 25 years old. Reese’s mother says state troopers have never identified any suspects.

“It’s been four or five years since we’ve done anything, and we still don’t have no answers. It’s just like it was when it happened.” Carl Reese, the father of Robbie Reese said. “We don’t have nothing to go on or anything, and we just wish we could get justice, and we see it all the time on the news and stuff, and we wonder why it’s not our family.”

Anyone who has any information on the case is asked to contact KSP.

