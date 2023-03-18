Weekend forecast: Mostly quiet and frigid

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A chilly weekend is on tap across the mountains. Be sure to protect your pets, plants, pipes and people.

Tonight through Sunday night

The weather stays quiet and cold into tonight. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures tumble into the lower-20s and possibly some upper-teens in some areas.

A beautiful day is ahead on Sunday, but it will be cold. High temperatures only top out in the mid-and-upper-30s under a mostly sunny sky.

The forecast does not change much by Sunday night. We remain dry, mostly clear and frigid. Again, low temperatures bottom out in the lower-20s.

Gradual Warm Up

Temperatures slowly improve by next week.

We stay dry and mostly sunny on Monday. Highs reach the upper-40s and lower-50s, while lows bottom out in the upper-20s.

Milder temperatures return by Tuesday. Highs reach the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows fall into the lower-40s.

Enjoy the dry weather while you can because we are tracking some rain chances by midweek.

Scattered showers are possible on Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs top out in the mid-50s, and lows dip into the upper-40s.

Extended Forecast

Scattered showers look to stick around into Thursday. We stay mostly cloudy and warm. Highs soar into the lower-70s across the region. Lows only fall into the upper-50s.

More showers are possible on Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. Again, temperatures top out in the lower-70s. Lows look to fall into the mid-40s.

