Kentucky advances over Providence in first tournament win since 2019

Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives against Providence forward Ed Croswell (5)during the...
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives against Providence forward Ed Croswell (5)during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The redemption story is still alive as Kentucky eliminates 11-seed Providence in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky led 38-31 after the first half, at which point Oscar Tshiebwe had already racked up 13 rebounds. He ended the night with 25 rebounds, a Kentucky tournament record, and scored his 500th point of the season.

Both teams opened the second half on a slow start, Kentucky scoring eight points and Providence scoring seven in the first 12 minutes of the second.

Antonio Reeves had another banner performance with 22 points and 5/9 three-pointers.

Kentucky-Providence Box Score
Kentucky-Providence Box Score(StatBroadcast)

Kentucky will face the winner of the game between three-seed Kansas State and 14-seed Montana State on Sunday, March 19.

