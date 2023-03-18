Kentucky advances over Providence in first tournament win since 2019

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The redemption story is still alive as Kentucky eliminates 11-seed Providence in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky led 38-31 after the first half, at which point Oscar Tshiebwe had already racked up 13 rebounds. He ended the night with 25 rebounds, a Kentucky tournament record, and scored his 500th point of the season.

Both teams opened the second half on a slow start, Kentucky scoring eight points and Providence scoring seven in the first 12 minutes of the second.

Antonio Reeves had another banner performance with 22 points and 5/9 three-pointers.

Kentucky-Providence Box Score (StatBroadcast)

Kentucky will face the winner of the game between three-seed Kansas State and 14-seed Montana State on Sunday, March 19.

