Hazard High School basketball star dies at 75

Chester Rose
Chester Rose(WSGS)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chester Rose, a basketball standout at Hazard High School, died Saturday morning at his home in Richmond.

He was 75 years old.

At Hazard High School, Rose advanced to the Boys’ Sweet 16 three times: 1964, 1965 and 1966.

Following high school, Rose played two seasons at Eastern Kentucky University.

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

