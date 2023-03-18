Game time announced for Kentucky vs. Kansas State

Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives against Providence forward Ed Croswell (5)during the...
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives against Providence forward Ed Croswell (5)during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 6 seed Kentucky will face off against another team with the nickname “Wildcats” in the second round.

UK will play No. 3 seed Kansas State on Sunday, March 19th at approximately 2:40 p.m. on WYMT.

Kansas State defeated No. 14 seed Montana State 77-65 late Saturday night.

The two teams have faced each other twice in the NCAA Tournament since John Calipari was named head coach.

Kentucky defeated the purple Wildcats in the Round of 64 in 2014. Kansas State got revenge by beating UK in the Sweet 16 in 2018.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitley Co. man pleads guilty to murdering a federal witness
Federal appeals court upholds conviction of man once pardoned by former Gov. Matt Bevin
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users
Kentucky Senate passes medical cannabis bill
Corbin man arrested for meth possession, stolen firearm

Latest News

School Illnesses
School officials take extra measures after increasing numbers of illness
Hillside Theater
Hillside Theater begins to open back up
LESLIE VBALL COACH
‘We have to play for her, and we have to keep remembering her’: HS volleyball team honoring coach through memories
The Spring Elk Tour season is underway at Breaks Interstate Park.
Breaks Interstate Park excited for another season of elk excursions