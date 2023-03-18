Game time announced for Kentucky vs. Kansas State

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 6 seed Kentucky will face off against another team with the nickname “Wildcats” in the second round.

UK will play No. 3 seed Kansas State on Sunday, March 19th at approximately 2:40 p.m. on WYMT.

Kansas State defeated No. 14 seed Montana State 77-65 late Saturday night.

The two teams have faced each other twice in the NCAA Tournament since John Calipari was named head coach.

Kentucky defeated the purple Wildcats in the Round of 64 in 2014. Kansas State got revenge by beating UK in the Sweet 16 in 2018.

