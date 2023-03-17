‘We have to play for her, and we have to keep remembering her’: HS volleyball team honoring coach through memories

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lisa Wilson’s coaching career was quite remarkable, but what stands out the most is the number of young lives that she impacted.

Her players said she was more than just a coach; she was their number one fan, second mom, and some even said she was their queen.

“On her birthday, they got her like a little birthday crown and a birthday cake that said, ‘happy birthday, queen Lisa,’ and we’ve just called her that ever since,” said Elizabeth Osborne, one of Lisa’s players.

The girls have come together to reflect on the memories.

“Her favorite fundraiser was mums. We sold mums and we would sell tons. You know everybody in Leslie County loves the volleyball team’s mums,” said Emma Simpson, another one of Lisa’s athletes.

The teammates bond has strengthened as they have learned to lean on each other.

“We have to play for her, and we have to keep remembering her. I’ll always play for her throughout the rest of my career, and I’ll always try hard in school. She wanted us to try hard in school and she was so excited to see where we’d go,” said teammate Reagan Smith.

The girls are reflecting on the legacy of their coach Lisa Wilson.

“She was just such a caring person to be around. I think it’s a really good legacy to leave because I think a lot of coaches should be like her, and really take time to get to know their players,” added Simpson.

Believing that no one will ever be like their beloved queen Lisa.

“She always made it clear that she loved us very much... She gave more to us that we could ever repay,” said Smith.

During Wilson’s time as the high school volleyball coach, her team had 289 wins, 7 district championships, 3 All-A Championships, and her team finished as region 14 runner-up 3 times.

Wilson’s visitation is Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dwayne Walker Funeral Home in Hyden.

