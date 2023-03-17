Trial date tentatively set for man accused in murder of KY lawmaker’s daughter

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky lawmaker Wesley Morgan spoke about the injustice he said his family is experiencing after his daughter’s alleged killer was in court again on Friday.

Morgan’s daughter, Jordan Morgan, was killed at her father’s mansion in Madison County last year.

Shannon Gilday is the man accused of murdering her.

On Friday, family members of the victim and the accused learned that Gilday will not face a trial for at least two more years.

Gilday’s attorney is asking for more psychiatric testing for his client in jail.

”There is no question about what happened that day,” said Tom Griffiths, Gilday’s attorney. “There is no question what Gilday’s mental state is. He is profoundly mentally ill.”

Tom Griffiths added that he doesn’t think his client will ever have a trial because he said there is nothing for a jury to decide.

Gilday will be back in court in two months for another pre-trial hearing.

A trial date was tentatively set for May 2025.

