Tennessee Tech wins First Four game to advance to face one-seed Indiana

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the first NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament appearance in 23 years, the Golden Eagles soared over Monmouth to advance out of the First Four.

Scott County native Maaylia Owens led the charge with 18 points in the 79-69 win. Harlan Lady Dragons alumna Jordan Brock followed suit with 16 and shot 3/7 on three-pointers.

Tennessee Tech advances to the first round of the tournament to face the hosting one-seed Indiana Hoosiers. Tipoff Saturday is at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2.

