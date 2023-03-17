Showers diminish as colder air arrives

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a soggy and breezy St. Patrick’s Day here in the mountains and while rain chances diminish moving forward, we’re still going to deal with gusty breezes bringing cold weather back to the fold.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Cold air continues to move back into the mountains as we head into the overnight hours behind our cold front. Moisture is trying to outrun the cold air, but I can’t rule out a few straggler showers changing to snow as we head into the overnight and early into our Saturday. Temperatures will more than support it as we drop into the lower 30s and even upper 20s for overnight lows.

Those flurries could linger into early on Saturday, but otherwise we’re back to tranquil weather. It may take a bit to run the clouds out of town, but drier weather continues as we even try to bring sunshine back into the mix by the afternoon. Highs are much cooler as high pressure builds into the region. Highs will slowly make it back into the lower 40s during the day before we clear out and cool back into the 20s at night.

Late Weekend and Beyond

We keep sunshine in place as we head through the close of the weekend as well. However, Sunday looks even cooler, with temperatures back into the lower 40s or even upper 30s in the cooler spots...and that’s will full sunshine! More cold air overnight on Sunday as lows stay put into the lower 20s. We’ll try to rebound into Monday with highs closer to 50° or so, still with plenty of sunshine.

Models don’t have a great handle on what comes next. Most are continuing a dry and cooler than average pattern as we head into the second half of next week, but others want to bring some rain back into the picture. Either way, it looks to remain cool to seasonable with highs topping out in the lower to middle 50s.

